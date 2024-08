Large Crowd Of Govt Ministers And Mayoral Entourage Cutting Small Ribbon At Gwebi

Spread the love

How much fuel and other government expenses were blown to travel to the Gweru Bridge to cut this ribbon strip? A large crowd of government ministers and mayoral entourage crowded selves onto the road stitcher yesterday. Pictures below (credit-Zimpapers)

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...