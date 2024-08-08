Mablanyo Takes Over As DeMbare Coach

Spread the love

Interim Dynamos head coach Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigowe believes the Glamour Boys will not struggle following the departure of Genesis Mangombe.

Mangombe resigned yesterday and has since joined ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side Scottland.

Chigove will take charge on a temporary basis until the Moses Maunganidze-led executive finds a substantive coach and the veteran gaffer insists everything is okay at DeMbare.

“The first training session went on well given that I have been with the team. So it’s like there is continuity,” said Chigowe.

“The boys responded very well given the talent that has always been in our ranks. We cooperate and everybody pulls in the same direction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will host log leaders Simba Bhora at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...