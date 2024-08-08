Military Gen’s Secret Girlfriend Says Army Hardware Delapidated

SB Moyo’s Secret Girlfriend Reveals Dire State of Zimbabwe’s Military Hardware

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – In a startling revelation, Susan Mutami, the secret girlfriend of the late Military Coup General SB Moyo, has exposed critical vulnerabilities within Zimbabwe’s military infrastructure. Posting on social media on August 8, Mutami disclosed that the country’s military hardware is outdated and largely non-functional.

Mutami, whose relationship with the high-ranking military official has remained clandestine until now, described the dire state of Zimbabwe’s defense capabilities. “To those who don’t know, at one stage my son’s father was responsible for procurement of military hardware and to be honest if Zimbabwe was to be attacked today they are so vulnerable. Most of those tanks are just for display. They don’t work, they need spare parts and they are outdated,” Mutami wrote.

She further elaborated on the issue, emphasizing that the existing military equipment is used more for intimidation rather than defense. “Always remember they thrive in intimidation and instilling fear in citizens,” she added, painting a grim picture of the country’s defense readiness.Mutami also revealed details about a military memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Zimbabwe and China. According to her, this agreement promises Chinese support in case of an attack on Zimbabwe.

However, she expressed doubts about Beijing’s willingness to engage militarily on behalf of Zimbabwe, especially against unarmed citizens protesting against corruption and a failing system. “We have a military MOU with China that if ever we get attacked they will step in and assist but I don’t think Beijing will release their military hardware to fight unarmed citizens who are fighting a corrupt failed system,” she stated.Her post, timestamped just before midnight on August 7, concludes with a call for unity and the importance of constitutional rights, particularly the right to peaceful protest. “China unifies people. Peaceful protests are allowed as per your constitution,” Mutami concluded..

This revelation comes at a crucial time as Zimbabwe faces mounting internal and external pressures. The implications of Mutami’s statements could have significant impacts on both national security and public trust in the government’s military capabilities.

The Zimbabwean government has yet to respond to Mutami’s claims. However, the public and political analysts alike are likely to scrutinize these allegations, potentially leading to calls for investigations and reforms within the military sector

