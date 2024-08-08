Mnangagwa Paves Way For Chiwenga

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emmerson has honoured the agreement he had with the Junta that he would hand over the party leadership to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga after serving his two terms.

This means that Chiwenga has emerged victorious in the Zanu PF succession battle, from which Mnangagwa’s faction was sidelining him.

This development comes after Mnangagwa, on Wednesday, maintained that he was stepping down when his second term in office concludes in 2028.

This has sent shockwaves through Zanu PF provinces and leadership, many of whom were advocating for him to remain in power until at least 2030.

Speaking at the Zanu PF National Assembly of the Youth League in Harare, Mnangagwa reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the national constitution and respecting its term limits.

He said:

“Besides being a soldier, I am a trained lawyer. I am a constitutionalist. I want our party, our leadership, our people to be constitutionalists. We must abide by the provisions of our constitution to the letter. Kana nguva yekuti uende [yakwana], enda.” (If your time to go comes, leave.)

Last month in Mutare, Mnangagwa had already hinted at his impending departure, declaring that he was serving his second and final term as President of Zimbabwe. He stated:

“I did my first five years, so I am serving my last five years, which I will complete soon, and I will go to rest. We will go to Congress and look for someone who will succeed me. My days to rest are close; we will go to Congress and choose the one who will follow in my footsteps.”

Despite Mnangagwa’s clear intentions, several Zanu PF provincial branches have since lobbied for him to extend his rule beyond the constitutional term limits, ostensibly to oversee the completion of various developmental projects.

