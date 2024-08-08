Prophet Using Greatman’s FB Page To Threaten Unsuspecting People

A prophet calling self Try Emmanuel is confronted for using singer Greatman’s Facebook page to threaten unsuspecting victims…. Video loading below

”Why do your spirits never touch ED and his abusive army? If you’re a prophet Try Immanuel why are you failing to tell the army to stop assaulting God’s Temple (people’s bodies)? Prophet hamusi maakushandisa Greatman Music wevanhu kutsvaka mbiri here apa? Madini kuparidzira ikoko musingashandisi musician wevanhu?”

