Removing Mnangagwa : Wiwa Calls For Unity

By A Correspondent

Fiery opposition leader Job Wiwa Sikhala has called on citizens to unite in the struggle against the Zanu PF regime.

In a statement on Sunday, Sikhala said:

“To every Zimbabwean of good moral standing:

While we may be preoccupied with our daily challenges and commitments, I address you with humility and a heavy heart. Our nation is under siege from a criminal regime that is suppressing every dissenting voice.

Since the arrest of Jameson Timba and the Avondale 78, repression against political, social, and human rights activists has escalated across the country.

An operation is underway to target all known opposition activists, with no province, district, or ward spared from persecution, especially with the upcoming @SADC_News Summit in two weeks.

I urge those whose consciences reject evil to dedicate a few minutes daily to tweet about the plight of our imprisoned brothers and sisters, including Jameson Timba and the 78 others, Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza, and Vusi Moyo, as well as Jacob Ngarivhume and others. A simple tweet demanding their release and condemning the injustices and persecution our nation faces will make a difference.

History will remember that you did not remain silent in the face of the injustices we collectively endure.

Thank you, my brothers and sisters!”

