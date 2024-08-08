Zanu PF Zealot Declares Emmerson Mnangagwa as SADC Chairperson

By A Correspondent

In a striking assertion, Taurai Kandishaya, a prominent official in Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF Youth League, has emphatically announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will become the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regardless of any opposition or obstacles.

On Tuesday, Kandishaya confidently proclaimed, “Behold the Incoming SADC Chairperson and nothing will stop him.”

This declaration highlights a bold, unapologetic stance in the face of potential dissent or challenges to Mnangagwa’s anticipated role within the regional organization.

Kandishaya’s remarks underscore the Zanu PF Youth League’s unwavering support for Mnangagwa and its commitment to advancing his leadership on a broader regional stage. His statement comes amid ongoing discussions and negotiations within SADC about leadership positions and future strategies.

The audacity of Kandishaya’s statement reflects a broader trend within Zimbabwean politics where high-ranking officials and party members make definitive pronouncements about the country’s role and influence in regional affairs. This development is likely to spark discussions about Mnangagwa’s potential impact on SADC’s future direction and his administration’s broader regional ambitions.

As the region watches, the next steps in the SADC leadership transition will be closely scrutinized, with Kandishaya’s assertion likely adding to the momentum surrounding Mnangagwa’s candidacy.

