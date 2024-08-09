Father Pleads for Help in Search for Missing Daughters, Offers $5,000 Reward

A father of two has made a heartfelt plea to the public for any information that could help bring his missing daughters home safely.

Imara Severa, 9, and her younger sister Margaret, 8, were last seen on June 10, 2024, at Dominican Convent Primary School.

Their sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting an intensified search effort by authorities.

The Severa family, known for their strong bonds, is devastated by the loss of their two beloved daughters. Described as bright and joyful, Imara and Margaret brought endless laughter and love to their home.

In his appeal, the grieving father urged anyone with information to come forward, offering a $5,000 reward for credible leads that could help find Imara and Margaret.

Local authorities are working closely with the family, deploying search teams, volunteers, and community outreach efforts to aid in the search.

Flyers with the girls’ photos and descriptions have been circulated throughout the area, while social media campaigns continue to gain momentum to raise awareness.

Authorities are urging anyone who was near the school on the day of the disappearance or who may have any information, no matter how minor, to contact the local police department.

