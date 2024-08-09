Former CAF Boss Dies

Former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou has died.

Hayatou died on Thursday in Paris, France at the age of 77.

The Cameroonian assumed the CAF presidency in 1988 and left office in 2017 after losing an election to Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar.

He also held high positions within FIFA, becoming the world governing body’s acting president between 2015 and 2016 after Sepp Blatter was suspended.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an Instagram post: “Saddened to hear of the passing of former CAF president, former FIFA president and interim, FIFA vice-president and FIFA Council member Issa Hayatou. A passionate sports fan, he dedicated his life to sports administration. On behalf of FIFA, condolences go to his family, friends, former colleagues and all who knew him. Rest in peace.”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe added: “On behalf of CAF and its 54 member associations, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of former CAF president, President Issa Hayatou, as well as to the federation Cameroonian Football, its president Samuel Eto’o and to all the Cameroonian people. The Confederation of African Football and African Football will always show their appreciation to President Hayatou for his enormous and profound contribution, over many years, to the advancement and expansion of football in Africa. He will forever be in our hearts and memories.”

In August 2021 Issa Hayatou was handed a one-year ban by FIFA for breaching its code of ethics when signing a broadcast deal with French media company Lagardere in 2016.

The sanction was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February the following year.

