Tshabangu Nails Human Rights Defenders

By A Correspondent

In a surprising turn of events, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has controversially accused human rights activists of being manipulated by former colonial powers to disrupt the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, scheduled to take place in Harare later this month.

Tshabangu’s statement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), has ignited a storm of criticism and speculation.

He asserted, “Yes, everyone has a right to freedom of association, but Zimbabweans must desist from serving the interests of former colonisers.

Let’s shift our focus and have patriotism first and build our own destinies as a people.

Let’s have an opposition standing without foreign interference.”

Political analysts have swiftly reacted, suggesting that Tshabangu’s remarks align suspiciously with the narratives promoted by Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party.

Critics argue that his statements appear to be a strategic move to deflect attention from local issues and challenges facing the CCC by attributing disruptions to external influences rather than addressing internal concerns.

The SADC Summit, which is anticipated to address key regional issues, has become a focal point of tension, with various stakeholders expressing differing views on its potential impact.

Tshabangu’s comments come at a time when political dynamics in Zimbabwe are particularly volatile, raising questions about the CCC’s stance on foreign involvement and its overall political strategy.

As the summit approaches, Tshabangu’s controversial position highlights the ongoing debate about patriotism, sovereignty, and the role of external actors in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

The impact of his statements on the CCC’s reputation and its relations with human rights organizations and international bodies remains to be seen.

