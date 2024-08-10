Bafana Bafana Star Shot Dead

Former Jomo Cosmos and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Morula (57) was brutally shot and killed outside his family home in Moumong, Mmakau, North West, on Wednesday evening.

According to his mother, Elizabeth Morula (81), the incident occurred around 7 pm when Lebogang was on his way to purchase electricity. “I heard gunshots, and my son was shot and killed by thugs at our gate,” she said, still trying to come to terms with the loss.

The family is shocked and traumatized, seeking space to grieve. Lebogang’s short football career spanned continents, from Jomo Cosmos to Colombia’s Once Caldas, and he proudly represented South Africa at the 1998 World Cup in France.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes pouring in for the fallen legend. Police are investigating the incident, but motives behind the senseless killing remain unclear.

