Beer Drinkers Walk Tall In Gweru

Spread the love

Gweru City Council is breathing new life into its flagship Go-beer project by dedicating over 20 hectares of land to winter wheat cultivation.

This strategic move aims to supply the brewery with essential raw materials.

The $2.3 million brewery, currently undergoing refurbishment, is scheduled to reopen later this year, with the local authority focusing on self-sufficiency for its production needs.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...