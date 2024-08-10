Police Block Tsvangirai Soccer Tournament

By A Correspondent

Richard Tsvangirai, Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency, has voiced strong criticism of what he calls pervasive corruption within the town council.

Tsvangirai condemned an official named Gutsa at the Norton Town House for obstructing his scheduled program.

“Norton Town Council is failing to fulfill its mandate due to the corruption and incompetence of its officials,” Tsvangirai stated.

“After Gutsa assured me that I could use Ngoni Stadium on August 12, I received an email saying the ground was booked.

This situation needs to be addressed immediately!”

Additionally, Tsvangirai’s soccer tournament was blocked by the police, who cited inadequate security as the reason.

“It is unfortunate that our soccer and netball tournament, planned for August 12, 2024, has been canceled.

ZRR Norton has cited a lack of manpower as the reason, marking the second event we have had to cancel in less than two months,” Tsvangirai added.

