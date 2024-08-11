13 Die In Two Road Accidents On Friday Night

13 people have been confirmed dead in two road accidents that occurred on Friday evening in Masvingo and Gokwe.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two accidents.

In Masvingo, seven people were confirmed dead while 99 others were injured along the Masvingo-Zano road.

The accident involved a Chikozho bus which was travelling from Masvingo to Topora carrying 105 passangers. It is said that the bus failed to negotiate a steep gradient and overturned. The injured ones have been taken to Mogenster and Masvingo general hospitals.

The other accident occurred along the Gokwe-Siabuwa road where a Nissan Sulphy collided head on with a Nissan AD van and six people died on the spot, three from each vehicle.

Eight people were injured and were taken to Gokwe General Hospital for medical attention.

ZBC News

