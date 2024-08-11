Police Seize Firearms At Secret Military Training Base In Limpopo…

A significant operation by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, has revealed an alleged illegal firearm training facility in Modimolle, Limpopo. On August 8, 2024, authorities acted on a tip-off about suspicious activities, leading to a raid on a farm in the area.

During the operation, several firearms and ammunition were seized. The confiscated items included licensed rifles, pistols, and various types of ammunition. The exact purpose of the training conducted at the site remains unclear, though authorities have not dismissed the possibility of military-related activities.

The investigation is still in its early stages, with officials working to determine how the firearms and ammunition were acquired and used. No arrests have been made as of now. The operation underscores a strong stance against illegal activities and highlights the commitment of law enforcement to maintaining public safety.

