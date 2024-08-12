Hwange Collect Crucial Points

Sports Correspondent

In a thrilling Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 encounter on Sunday, Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum played out a 1-1 draw. Highlanders took the lead in the 38th minute through a well-taken goal by Brian Ncube.

However, Ngezi Platinum responded quickly, with substitute Ariel Makopa equalizing just five minutes into the second half.

Highlanders had a golden opportunity to retake the lead in the 72nd minute when they were awarded a penalty kick after Malvin Sibanda was fouled inside the box.

However, Melikhaya Ncube’s spot kick was expertly saved by Ngezi Platinum goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

The draw sees Highlanders remain in fourth place with 37 points, while Ngezi Platinum move to 38 points in third place, extending their unbeaten run to five successive draws.

In other Matchday 23 action, Hwange collected crucial points with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chegutu Pirates.

Meanwhile, the match between Manica Diamonds and Herentals ended in a goalless stalemate.”

