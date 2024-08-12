Mnangagwa Attends Own Friend Kagame’s Inauguration

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Rwanda to attend the inauguration of his close ally, President Paul Kagame.

Both leaders are known for their controversial approaches to governance, particularly their suppression of political opposition.

According to a government source, “President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is now in Rwanda for the inauguration of President-elect Paul Kagame.” The event underscores the longstanding relationship between the two leaders, who have both faced criticism for their authoritarian tactics.

Mnangagwa and Kagame, both influential figures in their respective countries, have been accused of undermining democratic processes and curtailing dissent. Their presence together at such high-profile events draws attention to their shared strategies in maintaining power amidst international scrutiny.

