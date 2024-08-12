Mnangagwa Bootlickers Snub Chiwenga

By Political Reporter-Top Zanu PF, officials and heads of government departments are avoiding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, fearing backlash from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The latest to do so was Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, who last week invited Vice President Kembo Mohadi to commission 450 police vehicles.

Sources within ZRP headquarters revealed that the original invitation was intended for Chiwenga, but Matanga altered it due to concerns over the ongoing power struggles within Zanu PF.

“Everyone in government is increasingly uncomfortable associating with Chiwenga because of the power tussles in Zanu PF. Associating with him now comes at a significant risk,” the source explained.

Chiwenga has notably refrained from endorsing Mnangagwa’s 2030 campaign, which initially gained momentum through the party’s Youth League and has since spread to all provinces.

During a party rally last week, the Vice President openly expressed his opposition to Mnangagwa’s 2030 campaign and cautioned party members against advocating for the president’s continued rule.

