Police Name Byo-Plumtree Horror Crash Victims

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of six people who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 81-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road Sunday morning.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said that six people were killed while seven others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 19 church congregates veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels after the right front and rear tyres of the vehicle deflated.

The six victims of the accident were identified by their next of kin as follows:

Chamunorwa Jejeje (32) [driver], a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo

Nokulunga Ncube (43), a female adult of Nketa 9, Bulawayo

Salathiselu Zikhali Ndlovu (60), a male adult of Nkulumane, Bulawayo

Marry Jongwe (62), a female adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo

Essley Mbewe (58), a female adult Nketa 9, Bulawayo.

Privilege Simango (23), a female adult of Rangemore, Bulawayo.

Nyhati said the bodies of the victims were taken to Plumtree Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations in-order to curb road accidents.

Above all drivers are implored to check for mechanical faults on their vehicles before travelling.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...