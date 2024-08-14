Chamisa Nullifies 2023 Elections

By Political Reporter- The nation’s most popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President, Nelson Chamisa, has called for fresh elections, declaring the 2023 polls rigged and void.

Chamisa, a charismatic leader, insisted that discussions about the 2028 elections are premature and irrelevant until the controversies surrounding the 2023 polls are fully addressed. “2028 is not on the table at all,” Chamisa stated emphatically. “Talking about 2028 presupposes that we had 2023. But 2023 was a nullity, a void; therefore, it does not exist. Nothing stands on nothing.”

Chamisa acknowledged the challenges faced but emphasized the need to continue the struggle for electoral justice. “The fact that we have had challenges does not mean that it’s impossible or it’s not doable. We must continue fighting until we get it. That’s why it’s a struggle. It’s never a walk in the park; it’s not instant coffee or picking pumpkins.”

He criticised those who view the 2028 elections as a solution, stressing the importance of addressing the flaws in the current system. “We must fix what is broken now,” Chamisa urged, calling for electoral reforms that would ensure the emergence of legitimate leaders. “We must have proper processes that produce proper leaders. People must not be sceptical about proper electoral and national processes because, ultimately, that is what we must fight to restore.”

Using a vivid analogy, Chamisa illustrated his point: “If you eat a meal and you have stomach pains and diarrhoea, do you move around and say eating is not good? No! Eating an improper meal is not good. But don’t condemn eating because you ate a bad meal.”

Chamisa also condemned the ongoing arrests targeting opposition activists and pro-democracy campaigners, likening Zimbabwe to “a jungle.” He said, “What we are seeing is a definition of dictatorship. The everyday lived realities of the citizens are indicative of the challenges we face daily. Zimbabwe is such a jungle, and being a Zimbabwean is a struggle. You struggle for everything: water, transport, roads, power outages—it’s a nightmare. The crackdown, the arrests, the persecution are reminders to those in office that they have overstayed their welcome. But it’s also a reminder to all the citizens that the people in office are the wrong ones.”

For the first time since the founding the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in 1999, Nelson Chamisa is not affiliated with any political party.

He resigned from the CCC in January, a party he had helped establish just over two years ago, citing its “contamination” and “hijacking” by the ruling ZANU PF party.

