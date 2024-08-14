Mnangagwa’s Empty Promises to Soldiers

By A Correspondent

On Tuesday, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged to address the issues faced by Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces.

However, political analysts argue that Mnangagwa’s statement is a reflection of empty promises aimed at placating discontent within the military.

In his statement, Mnangagwa remarked:

“Today marks 44 years of unwavering service by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in safeguarding our peace, unity, and progress.

Their dedication is vital to achieving Vision 2030 and national development.

We salute their efforts and our strong ties with regional and global allies.

Under the Second Republic, we’re committed to improving the welfare of our Defence Forces, ensuring they remain a cornerstone of our nation’s growth.

Long live our Defence Forces, long live Zimbabwe!”

