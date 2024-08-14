Nobody Will Starve : Mnangagwa

ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF

ZIMBABWE, HIS EXCELLENCY, CDE E. D. MNANGAGWA

AT THE FOURTY FOURTH HEROES DAY

COMMEMORATIONS

12th AUGUST, 2024

Our Director of Ceremonies, Minister of Home

Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Hon. K. Kazembe;

The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa;

Vice President, Hon. Gen. (Rtd.) Dr. C. G. D. N.

Chiwenga;

Vice President, Hon. Col. (Rtd.) Cde. K. C. D.

Mohadi;

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Adv. J. F. N. Mudenda;

President of the Senate, Hon. M. M. Chinomona;

The Chief Justice, Hon. L. Malaba;

Honourable Ministers;

Families of Heroes and Heroines of the Zimbabwe

Liberation Struggle;

War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Detainees

and Restrictees;

Your Worship the Mayor of Harare, Councillor

J. Mafume;

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet,

Dr. M. Rushwaya;

Chairman of the Public Service Commission,

Dr. V. Hungwe;

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General

P. V. Sibanda;

Service Chiefs;

Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic

Corps;

Esteemed Traditional Leaders;

Fellow Zimbabweans, including our brothers and

sisters in the Diaspora;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Comrades and Friends.

It is my great honour and privilege to address you

all at these 44th Heroes Day Commemorations.

Today, we are joining hands in remembering our

gallant fighters who paid the supreme sacrifice

to free our beautiful motherland from the grip of

colonial domination and subjugation.

Their extraordinary courage and the risks they

took so that we are Independent will always be

remembered. For, it was they who helped shape

our nation.

Even in the midst of neo-colonial machinations

and illegal sanctions imposed on us, let us honour

our heroes with a promise that their sacrifices

will serve as our light and inspiration. We vow to

resolutely protect the integrity of our Independence

and the interests of our nation against those who

wish us to fail.

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Our resilience is the bedrock of our survival as a

nation. As such, and against all odds, our economy

continues to register positive growth. This bears

testimony to the success of our diversification

thrust, as we forge ahead despite the illegal

sanctions, climate-induced shocks as well as

international commodity price fluctuations.

Through complementarity between fiscal

and monetary policies, we are determined to

consolidate the gains so far achieved from the

price stability brought about by the Zimbabwe

Gold (ZiG) currency.

We are honouring the fighting spirit of our

gallant sons and daughters through increased

performance of the agriculture sector. In the

midst of the El Nino induced drought, our

winter wheat cropping season continues to score

remarkable successes. A record 121 982 hectares of wheat have been planted this season. Further,

my Government has already commenced rolling

out preparations for the 2024/2025 summer

cropping season, which is expected to restore food

security through increased production, on the back

of massive irrigation infrastructure rehabilitation,

expansion and utilisation.

Meanwhile, Government is providing social

protection for vulnerable communities and

households to ensure that no one starves.

Fellow Zimbabweans;

Our mining sector continues to benefit from

investment into new and existing projects.

I exhort players in the sector to ensure that we

derive maximum benefits from the precious

minerals, which our heroes fought for, by value

adding and beneficiating them.

The role of the energy and power sector in socioeconomic development through industrialisation

cannot be over-emphasised. Low power

production levels at Kariba Power Station are

being offset by the Hwange 7 & 8 expansion

project, which now feeds a constant supply

to the national grid. Among numerous power

augmentation projects, two large solar plants

with a total capacity of 250 megawatts are being

developed and will soon be commissioned.

Our manufacturing sector is expanding value

addition and beneficiation activities. This has

seen manufacturing capacity utilisation increasing

to 53%, and the creation of jobs which are yielding

decent livelihoods.

Micro, small and medium enterprises continue

to scale new heights in promoting women

empowerment and community development, and

are playing a major role in the manufacturing and

commercial sectors.

With a view to enhancing productivity and

competitiveness of micro, small and medium

enterprises, particularly those run by Liberation

Struggle Veterans, the Second Republic is

prioritising workspace provision through

partnerships with Pension Funds, Local Authorities,

the Private Sector and Development Partners. We

have since commissioned several Safe Markets

and Factory Shells across the country.

Government will soon undertake a comprehensive

skills audit which is expected to guide our

investment towards upscaling skills delivery for

optimal national economic performance. The focus

will be on skills required for industrialisation,

business enterprise as well as effective and

efficient delivery of public services to citizens in

modern times.

The devolution and decentralisation programme is

also addressing specific community needs, through

utilising inter-governmental fiscal transfers.

Ladies and Gentlemen;

Infrastructure upgrading and expansion projects

in the transport sector continue to deliver

tremendous results for our roads, bridges and

related infrastructure. Focus has shifted to the

Harare-Chirundu road section, as well as the

upgrading of the Harare-Kanyemba, HarareNyamapanda, the Old Gwanda Road and the

Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway,

among others. Remarkable progress is visible at

the Mbudzi Interchange south of Harare.

The Second Republic is fully aware of the

pressing need for decent shelter for all citizens,

hence, the continuing robust investment which is

transforming both urban and rural communities.

The Second Republic has taken the strategic

decision to position the Rural Infrastructure

Development Agency, in all rural districts across

every province.

The Agency is attending to both gravel and surfaced roads, weirs and small dams

for water provision for domestic and agricultural

use, as well as infrastructure support for clinics,

schools and dip tanks.

Our border posts are undergoing transformation,

with physical infrastructure being complemented

by technological innovations. This is enhancing

the movement of goods and people as well as

regional integration.

Earlier this year, the Second Republic relaunched

the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Training

Programme. This marks an important step in

ensuring that young people are patriotic and loyal

citizens, who reconnect with our national history

and identify with the priceless sacrifices of our

liberators. Our centres at Dadaya in Midlands

and Vumba in Manicaland are currently training

over a thousand youths, while vocational training

centres are being modernised with state-of-the-art

machinery and digital technology.

As we celebrate the achievements of our heroes,

the Second Republic is committed to building

a robust health delivery system that ensures the

highest standards of care. Government has to

date equipped 78% of District Hospitals with

fully functional operating theatres for emergency

maternity surgeries. This programme is being

rolled out to cover all similar facilities.

The crusade which we declared against drug and

substance abuse targets a population that is free

from the menace.

Among a plethora of strategies,

Government is focusing on sporting and arts

infrastructure development, including in rural

areas where the majority of our people live.

On that note, the Rafomoyo Multipurpose Court,

which was recently commissioned in Gutu, will

be replicated across all districts.

The safety and security of women and girls in

an independent and free nation is of paramount

importance, hence, we are strengthening ongoing

efforts to prevent gender-based violence. Cases

are being handled swiftly and firmly in order to

deter offenders.

Our priority in the Primary and Secondary school

sub-sector is to ensure access to quality education.

Through inter-agency collaboration, the highest

possible levels of hygiene are being enforced

in order to safeguard health. We are enhancing

public-private partnerships for the purpose of

improving the teaching and learning environment

at all previously disadvantaged schools.

As it was during the liberation struggle, where

cadres used to innovate during the prosecution

of the war, students in the Higher and Tertiary

education sub-sector are taking innovation to new

heights and creating goods, services, jobs and

industries.

Our commitment to the digital technology

revolution is a cornerstone for empowerment as

part of the enhancement of service delivery and

driving economic growth. Hence, Government is

seized with initiatives such as the establishment

of digital hubs in rural areas. This robust ICT

programme is expected to improve healthcare

delivery, boost agricultural productivity and

create numerous opportunities for individuals,

households and communities towards achieving

prosperity.

Fellow Zimbabweans;

The nation for which our gallant sons and daughters

paid the supreme sacrifice is richly endowed

with breath-taking landscapes, pristine wildlife

and a vibrant culture, all of which contribute to

our status as the tourist destination of choice.

Highlighting this, the tourism sector has been

on a rebound.

Recently, we successfully hosted

the United Nations Gastronomy Conference, where our cuisine showcased Zimbabwe at its

best. The United Nations Tourism Organisation

has since approved the setting up of the African

International Culinary Arts Academy in our resort

city of Victoria Falls.

In Harare, the Liberation City will soon take

its place among the biggest man-made tourist

attractions, together with the Museum of African

Liberation from which all progressive nations on

our Continent will tell the story of their arduous

journey to Independence, democracy and freedom.

Fellow Zimbabweans;

Issues related to the welfare and economic

empowerment of Veterans, Widows and War

Victims will continue to be given the attention

they deserve.

In our endeavour to mould lasting national

consciousness that defends, upholds and promotes

our founding values, the Ministry of Information,

Publicity and Broadcasting Services has conducted

research on our fallen heroes.

The Second Republic is aware of the need

to memorialise the Liberation War through

repatriation, reburials and related processes

to bring closure to the families of deceased

Veterans. Apart from well-known bases such

as Freedom Camp, Mkushi, Nyadzonia and

Chimoio, Government is availing resources

towards repatriating and reburying thousands of

Veterans who still lie in shallow and unmarked

graves in and outside the country.

The need to accurately record, document and

preserve the story of the Liberation Struggle

cannot be over-emphasised. There are numerous

records, which are available both in Zimbabwe

and in countries that supported our revolutionary

war. These require collation, annotation and

electronic storage to facilitate ease of retrieval.

The Department of National Archives of Zimbabwe

is also exploring partnerships with families

of nationalists to establish liberation heritage

archives and sites in all the ten provinces of our

Motherland. The Department has also compiled

documentation of liberation heritage narratives,

with special focus on the Kamungoma Massacre

Site in Gutu, Butcher Site in Rusape, and the

former Dzapasi Assembly Point in Buhera, among

others.

The Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle

Affairs is expected to increase the visibility and

awareness of their programmes, inclusive of the

benefits accruing to our veterans of the liberation

struggle as well as their dependents.

In addition, many injured War Victims should be

registered and compensated appropriately. The

majority of widows of our heroes are not aware

of their benefits, and some children are not in school and do not receive medical attention. We

are, therefore, running awareness campaigns

throughout the country, and requests for assistance

are being received.

Fellow Zimbabweans and Dear Comrades;

Our 44th Heroes Day commemorations are marking

a milestone in that we are conferring medals to

a total of 184 310 Veterans of the Liberation

Struggle who include 56 681 War Veterans; 7 839

Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees;

110 374 War Collaborators; and 9 990 NonCombatant Cadres. We will also confer honours

and awards to deserving persons as follows:

the Royal Order of Munhumutapa;

the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe;

the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe;

the Commendation Medal; and

the Independence Medal.

The conferment of medals on individuals who

exhibited valour and performed distinguished

humanitarian acts in various fields is intended

to immortalise and memorialise the actions of

the individuals. We are also honouring the Black

Umfolosi ensemble for their song “Unity” which

has stood the test of time. The song fosters unity

in recognition of the fact that we are one people

and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse

geographical locations. From Plumtree to Mutare,

from Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people,

united by one national flag and one national

anthem.

Fellow Zimbabweans;

Our democratic principles require sufficient

dissemination of the Constitution. It is pleasing

to note that Constitutional advocacy sessions

have now been conducted in all provinces of our

Motherland and cascaded to district level. In May

this year, Government conducted an induction and sensitisation workshop for all Chiefs on

their newly granted role as Marriage Officers.

The Chiefs now have authority to preside over

customary marriages and intervene in inheritance

issues, for the convenience of the general citizenry

in communities.

Our commitment to efficient service delivery is

unwavering. We are entrenching performance

contracting, and the exercise has been completed

at most of our top levels. The ultimate target is to

ensure value for money from all office bearers,

while enhancing accountability to the nation that

we all serve.

Over and above this, the Second Republic

recognises the important role and selfless sacrifices

being made by our patriotic civil service officials

towards the transformation of Zimbabwe into

an industrialising and knowledge-based upper

middle income country.

Fellow Zimbabweans;

In line with our mantra, “a friend to all and an

enemy to none” we continue to form strategic

alliances with our traditional as well as new

partners in both the region and beyond.

Today’s celebrations come a few days before our

hosting of the SADC Summit of Heads of State

and Government, where we will also be assuming

the Chairmanship of our regional body. Build up

events and activities have already commenced,

including the SADC Industrialisation Week

as well as the Standing Committee of Senior

Officials’ Meetings.

I once again take this opportunity to thank

all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful

environment across the length and breadth of

our Motherland. Our brand remains that of a

progressive and loving people who are hospitable

not only to their kith and kin but to all persons

created in the image of the Lord Almighty.

Let us all continue to make our visitors feel at

home away from home, that we are one with

them, and that they shall always be free to visit,

whether on business or on private affairs. That is

the Zimbabwe that our departed liberators whom

we are gathered here to commemorate would have

loved to live in: in harmony and always committed

to the betterment of mankind.

In conclusion, as we celebrate Heroes Day, let

us not take for granted the Independence and

freedom that we are enjoying today, which was

brought about by the sacrifices of the courageous

men and women, who fought against the brutal

racist colonial regime.

I, therefore, call upon every one of us to emulate

their lives through playing our part by laying the

foundations for a more prosperous future for both

present and future generations. Nyika inovakwa,

inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi

balo.

As we honour our National Heroes today, may

we not only look back with admiration at their

profound sense of patriotism but also look at the

future of our country and its unrelenting longing

for the same profound sense of patriotism from us.

To the families of our heroes and heroines,

let me once again commit my Government to

the furtherance of the principles that inspired

thousands to take up arms and liberate this nation.

Our determination to look after your welfare is

unwavering, and we shall always be bound by

the lofty values of Servant Leadership, patriotism

and loyalty as our great nation continues its

relentless march towards the attainment of Vision

As we would chant from the trenches of

the Struggle, Aluta Continua… the Struggle

Continues… and Victory is Certain.

May the dear souls of our departed heroes and

heroines rest in eternal peace.

Long live our Unity, Peace and Freedom.

Long live Zimbabwe.

Ngiyalibonga lonke.

Ndinokutendai mose.

God bless you all.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.

