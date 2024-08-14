Nobody Will Starve : Mnangagwa

ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF
ZIMBABWE, HIS EXCELLENCY, CDE E. D. MNANGAGWA
AT THE FOURTY FOURTH HEROES DAY
COMMEMORATIONS
12th AUGUST, 2024
Our Director of Ceremonies, Minister of Home
Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Hon. K. Kazembe;
The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa;
Vice President, Hon. Gen. (Rtd.) Dr. C. G. D. N.
Chiwenga;
Vice President, Hon. Col. (Rtd.) Cde. K. C. D.
Mohadi;
Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Adv. J. F. N. Mudenda;
President of the Senate, Hon. M. M. Chinomona;
The Chief Justice, Hon. L. Malaba;
Honourable Ministers;
Families of Heroes and Heroines of the Zimbabwe
Liberation Struggle;
War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Detainees
and Restrictees;
Your Worship the Mayor of Harare, Councillor
J. Mafume;
Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet,
Dr. M. Rushwaya;
Chairman of the Public Service Commission,
Dr. V. Hungwe;
Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General
P. V. Sibanda;
Service Chiefs;
Your Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic
Corps;
Esteemed Traditional Leaders;
Fellow Zimbabweans, including our brothers and
sisters in the Diaspora;
Ladies and Gentlemen;
Comrades and Friends.
It is my great honour and privilege to address you
all at these 44th Heroes Day Commemorations.
Today, we are joining hands in remembering our
gallant fighters who paid the supreme sacrifice
to free our beautiful motherland from the grip of
colonial domination and subjugation.
Their extraordinary courage and the risks they
took so that we are Independent will always be
remembered. For, it was they who helped shape
our nation.
Even in the midst of neo-colonial machinations
and illegal sanctions imposed on us, let us honour
our heroes with a promise that their sacrifices
will serve as our light and inspiration. We vow to
resolutely protect the integrity of our Independence
and the interests of our nation against those who
wish us to fail.
Ladies and Gentlemen;
Our resilience is the bedrock of our survival as a
nation. As such, and against all odds, our economy
continues to register positive growth. This bears
testimony to the success of our diversification
thrust, as we forge ahead despite the illegal
sanctions, climate-induced shocks as well as
international commodity price fluctuations.
Through complementarity between fiscal
and monetary policies, we are determined to
consolidate the gains so far achieved from the
price stability brought about by the Zimbabwe
Gold (ZiG) currency.
We are honouring the fighting spirit of our
gallant sons and daughters through increased
performance of the agriculture sector. In the
midst of the El Nino induced drought, our
winter wheat cropping season continues to score
remarkable successes. A record 121 982 hectares of wheat have been planted this season. Further,
my Government has already commenced rolling
out preparations for the 2024/2025 summer
cropping season, which is expected to restore food
security through increased production, on the back
of massive irrigation infrastructure rehabilitation,
expansion and utilisation.
Meanwhile, Government is providing social
protection for vulnerable communities and
households to ensure that no one starves.
Fellow Zimbabweans;
Our mining sector continues to benefit from
investment into new and existing projects.
I exhort players in the sector to ensure that we
derive maximum benefits from the precious
minerals, which our heroes fought for, by value
adding and beneficiating them.
The role of the energy and power sector in socioeconomic development through industrialisation
cannot be over-emphasised. Low power
production levels at Kariba Power Station are
being offset by the Hwange 7 & 8 expansion
project, which now feeds a constant supply
to the national grid. Among numerous power
augmentation projects, two large solar plants
with a total capacity of 250 megawatts are being
developed and will soon be commissioned.
Our manufacturing sector is expanding value
addition and beneficiation activities. This has
seen manufacturing capacity utilisation increasing
to 53%, and the creation of jobs which are yielding
decent livelihoods.
Micro, small and medium enterprises continue
to scale new heights in promoting women
empowerment and community development, and
are playing a major role in the manufacturing and
commercial sectors.
With a view to enhancing productivity and
competitiveness of micro, small and medium
enterprises, particularly those run by Liberation
Struggle Veterans, the Second Republic is
prioritising workspace provision through
partnerships with Pension Funds, Local Authorities,
the Private Sector and Development Partners. We
have since commissioned several Safe Markets
and Factory Shells across the country.
Government will soon undertake a comprehensive
skills audit which is expected to guide our
investment towards upscaling skills delivery for
optimal national economic performance. The focus
will be on skills required for industrialisation,
business enterprise as well as effective and
efficient delivery of public services to citizens in
modern times.
The devolution and decentralisation programme is
also addressing specific community needs, through
utilising inter-governmental fiscal transfers.
Ladies and Gentlemen;
Infrastructure upgrading and expansion projects
in the transport sector continue to deliver
tremendous results for our roads, bridges and
related infrastructure. Focus has shifted to the
Harare-Chirundu road section, as well as the
upgrading of the Harare-Kanyemba, HarareNyamapanda, the Old Gwanda Road and the
Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway,
among others. Remarkable progress is visible at
the Mbudzi Interchange south of Harare.
The Second Republic is fully aware of the
pressing need for decent shelter for all citizens,
hence, the continuing robust investment which is
transforming both urban and rural communities.
The Second Republic has taken the strategic
decision to position the Rural Infrastructure
Development Agency, in all rural districts across
every province.
The Agency is attending to both gravel and surfaced roads, weirs and small dams
for water provision for domestic and agricultural
use, as well as infrastructure support for clinics,
schools and dip tanks.
Our border posts are undergoing transformation,
with physical infrastructure being complemented
by technological innovations. This is enhancing
the movement of goods and people as well as
regional integration.
Earlier this year, the Second Republic relaunched
the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Training
Programme. This marks an important step in
ensuring that young people are patriotic and loyal
citizens, who reconnect with our national history
and identify with the priceless sacrifices of our
liberators. Our centres at Dadaya in Midlands
and Vumba in Manicaland are currently training
over a thousand youths, while vocational training
centres are being modernised with state-of-the-art
machinery and digital technology.
As we celebrate the achievements of our heroes,
the Second Republic is committed to building
a robust health delivery system that ensures the
highest standards of care. Government has to
date equipped 78% of District Hospitals with
fully functional operating theatres for emergency
maternity surgeries. This programme is being
rolled out to cover all similar facilities.
The crusade which we declared against drug and
substance abuse targets a population that is free
from the menace.
Among a plethora of strategies,
Government is focusing on sporting and arts
infrastructure development, including in rural
areas where the majority of our people live.
On that note, the Rafomoyo Multipurpose Court,
which was recently commissioned in Gutu, will
be replicated across all districts.
The safety and security of women and girls in
an independent and free nation is of paramount
importance, hence, we are strengthening ongoing
efforts to prevent gender-based violence. Cases
are being handled swiftly and firmly in order to
deter offenders.
Our priority in the Primary and Secondary school
sub-sector is to ensure access to quality education.
Through inter-agency collaboration, the highest
possible levels of hygiene are being enforced
in order to safeguard health. We are enhancing
public-private partnerships for the purpose of
improving the teaching and learning environment
at all previously disadvantaged schools.
As it was during the liberation struggle, where
cadres used to innovate during the prosecution
of the war, students in the Higher and Tertiary
education sub-sector are taking innovation to new
heights and creating goods, services, jobs and
industries.
Our commitment to the digital technology
revolution is a cornerstone for empowerment as
part of the enhancement of service delivery and
driving economic growth. Hence, Government is
seized with initiatives such as the establishment
of digital hubs in rural areas. This robust ICT
programme is expected to improve healthcare
delivery, boost agricultural productivity and
create numerous opportunities for individuals,
households and communities towards achieving
prosperity.
Fellow Zimbabweans;
The nation for which our gallant sons and daughters
paid the supreme sacrifice is richly endowed
with breath-taking landscapes, pristine wildlife
and a vibrant culture, all of which contribute to
our status as the tourist destination of choice.
Highlighting this, the tourism sector has been
on a rebound.
Recently, we successfully hosted
the United Nations Gastronomy Conference, where our cuisine showcased Zimbabwe at its
best. The United Nations Tourism Organisation
has since approved the setting up of the African
International Culinary Arts Academy in our resort
city of Victoria Falls.
In Harare, the Liberation City will soon take
its place among the biggest man-made tourist
attractions, together with the Museum of African
Liberation from which all progressive nations on
our Continent will tell the story of their arduous
journey to Independence, democracy and freedom.
Fellow Zimbabweans;
Issues related to the welfare and economic
empowerment of Veterans, Widows and War
Victims will continue to be given the attention
they deserve.
In our endeavour to mould lasting national
consciousness that defends, upholds and promotes
our founding values, the Ministry of Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services has conducted
research on our fallen heroes.
The Second Republic is aware of the need
to memorialise the Liberation War through
repatriation, reburials and related processes
to bring closure to the families of deceased
Veterans. Apart from well-known bases such
as Freedom Camp, Mkushi, Nyadzonia and
Chimoio, Government is availing resources
towards repatriating and reburying thousands of
Veterans who still lie in shallow and unmarked
graves in and outside the country.
The need to accurately record, document and
preserve the story of the Liberation Struggle
cannot be over-emphasised. There are numerous
records, which are available both in Zimbabwe
and in countries that supported our revolutionary
war. These require collation, annotation and
electronic storage to facilitate ease of retrieval.
The Department of National Archives of Zimbabwe
is also exploring partnerships with families
of nationalists to establish liberation heritage
archives and sites in all the ten provinces of our
Motherland. The Department has also compiled
documentation of liberation heritage narratives,
with special focus on the Kamungoma Massacre
Site in Gutu, Butcher Site in Rusape, and the
former Dzapasi Assembly Point in Buhera, among
others.
The Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle
Affairs is expected to increase the visibility and
awareness of their programmes, inclusive of the
benefits accruing to our veterans of the liberation
struggle as well as their dependents.
In addition, many injured War Victims should be
registered and compensated appropriately. The
majority of widows of our heroes are not aware
of their benefits, and some children are not in school and do not receive medical attention. We
are, therefore, running awareness campaigns
throughout the country, and requests for assistance
are being received.
Fellow Zimbabweans and Dear Comrades;
Our 44th Heroes Day commemorations are marking
a milestone in that we are conferring medals to
a total of 184 310 Veterans of the Liberation
Struggle who include 56 681 War Veterans; 7 839
Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees;
110 374 War Collaborators; and 9 990 NonCombatant Cadres. We will also confer honours
and awards to deserving persons as follows:
- the Royal Order of Munhumutapa;
- the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe;
- the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe;
- the Commendation Medal; and
- the Independence Medal.
The conferment of medals on individuals who
exhibited valour and performed distinguished
humanitarian acts in various fields is intended
to immortalise and memorialise the actions of
the individuals. We are also honouring the Black
Umfolosi ensemble for their song “Unity” which
has stood the test of time. The song fosters unity
in recognition of the fact that we are one people
and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse
geographical locations. From Plumtree to Mutare,
from Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one people,
united by one national flag and one national
anthem.
Fellow Zimbabweans;
Our democratic principles require sufficient
dissemination of the Constitution. It is pleasing
to note that Constitutional advocacy sessions
have now been conducted in all provinces of our
Motherland and cascaded to district level. In May
this year, Government conducted an induction and sensitisation workshop for all Chiefs on
their newly granted role as Marriage Officers.
The Chiefs now have authority to preside over
customary marriages and intervene in inheritance
issues, for the convenience of the general citizenry
in communities.
Our commitment to efficient service delivery is
unwavering. We are entrenching performance
contracting, and the exercise has been completed
at most of our top levels. The ultimate target is to
ensure value for money from all office bearers,
while enhancing accountability to the nation that
we all serve.
Over and above this, the Second Republic
recognises the important role and selfless sacrifices
being made by our patriotic civil service officials
towards the transformation of Zimbabwe into
an industrialising and knowledge-based upper
middle income country.
Fellow Zimbabweans;
In line with our mantra, “a friend to all and an
enemy to none” we continue to form strategic
alliances with our traditional as well as new
partners in both the region and beyond.
Today’s celebrations come a few days before our
hosting of the SADC Summit of Heads of State
and Government, where we will also be assuming
the Chairmanship of our regional body. Build up
events and activities have already commenced,
including the SADC Industrialisation Week
as well as the Standing Committee of Senior
Officials’ Meetings.
I once again take this opportunity to thank
all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful
environment across the length and breadth of
our Motherland. Our brand remains that of a
progressive and loving people who are hospitable
not only to their kith and kin but to all persons
created in the image of the Lord Almighty.
Let us all continue to make our visitors feel at
home away from home, that we are one with
them, and that they shall always be free to visit,
whether on business or on private affairs. That is
the Zimbabwe that our departed liberators whom
we are gathered here to commemorate would have
loved to live in: in harmony and always committed
to the betterment of mankind.
In conclusion, as we celebrate Heroes Day, let
us not take for granted the Independence and
freedom that we are enjoying today, which was
brought about by the sacrifices of the courageous
men and women, who fought against the brutal
racist colonial regime.
I, therefore, call upon every one of us to emulate
their lives through playing our part by laying the
foundations for a more prosperous future for both
present and future generations. Nyika inovakwa,
inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi
balo.
As we honour our National Heroes today, may
we not only look back with admiration at their
profound sense of patriotism but also look at the
future of our country and its unrelenting longing
for the same profound sense of patriotism from us.
To the families of our heroes and heroines,
let me once again commit my Government to
the furtherance of the principles that inspired
thousands to take up arms and liberate this nation.
Our determination to look after your welfare is
unwavering, and we shall always be bound by
the lofty values of Servant Leadership, patriotism
and loyalty as our great nation continues its
relentless march towards the attainment of Vision
- As we would chant from the trenches of
the Struggle, Aluta Continua… the Struggle
Continues… and Victory is Certain.
May the dear souls of our departed heroes and
heroines rest in eternal peace.
Long live our Unity, Peace and Freedom.
Long live Zimbabwe.
Ngiyalibonga lonke.
Ndinokutendai mose.
God bless you all.
God bless Zimbabwe.
I thank you.