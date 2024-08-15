Ruth Hwara Funeral In Kuwadzana

Ruth Hwara Passes Away Amid Financial Scandal Involving Over USD 100,000 in Missing Funds.

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a tragic turn of events, Ruth Hwara, the kidney patient at the center of a controversial GoFundMe campaign, has died. Her passing comes weeks after her family failed to provide crucial financial documents, including bank and Mukuru money transfer statements, raising serious concerns about the whereabouts of over USD 100,000 that was supposed to fund her life-saving operation in India.

Ruth Hwara’s story, which captured the attention of the Zimbabwean community and the broader diaspora, has now ended in sorrow, overshadowed by a scandal involving the misuse of funds. For over a year, a GoFundMe campaign raised substantial amounts of money, with the explicit purpose of covering the costs of Ruth’s kidney operation in India. However, despite the large sum collected, Ruth was never taken to India for the surgery that might have saved her life.

The ZimEye news network, which has been investigating the matter for several months, repeatedly requested transparency from Ruth’s family regarding the handling of the funds. These requests included demands for bank statements and Mukuru transfer receipts that would clarify how the money was managed and why it was not used to facilitate Ruth’s medical treatment.

Unfortunately, these documents were never provided. The family’s failure to produce any financial records has only deepened suspicions of misappropriation and mismanagement of the donated funds. The absence of these crucial documents leaves many unanswered questions about how the money was spent and whether Ruth ever stood a chance of receiving the treatment she so desperately needed.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Ruth’s condition deteriorated rapidly. Despite the substantial funds that were available, no evidence suggests that any significant portion of the money was used to improve her medical care or to secure her transport to India. Instead, the funds seem to have vanished, with no clear explanation or accountability from those who were responsible for managing the campaign.

The lack of transparency has sparked outrage among the donors who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign, many of whom feel deceived and betrayed. One donor, speaking to ZimEye, expressed their frustration: “We gave money to save a life, but instead, we are left with nothing but grief and unanswered questions. The fact that Ruth never even made it to India is unforgivable. We demand to know where our money went.”

As the investigation continues, the focus will be on uncovering the truth behind the missing funds. ZimEye remains committed to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring that the full story of what happened to Ruth Hwara and the money raised in her name is brought to light.

Ruth’s death marks a tragic end to a saga that should have been about hope and healing. Instead, it has become a cautionary tale about the dangers of financial mismanagement and the critical importance of transparency in charitable campaigns. The Zimbabwean community mourns Ruth’s passing and continues to seek justice for her and the donors who placed their trust in a campaign that ultimately failed to deliver on its promises.

