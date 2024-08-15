Two Pedestrians Die In Harare Accident

By A Correspondent

The ZRP has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on August 10, 2024, at around 10:00 AM along Sam Nujoma Street, opposite Banc ABC, central Harare.

A Toyota Hilux double cab, carrying three passengers, struck four pedestrians who were crossing the road.

Two of the pedestrians died at the scene, while the other two sustained injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post-mortem examination, and the injured individuals were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

