Malema Party In Turmoil?

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: EFF DEPUTY PRESIDENT FLOYD SHIVHAMBU RESIGNS FROM THE PARTY

.

.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has asked to be relieved of his roles in the party! The EFF will hold a press briefing later this morning.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...