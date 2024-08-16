Ruth Hwara’s Burial Set For Wedza Tomorrow

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Ruth Hwara who died yesterday after battling a kidney problem will be buried in Wedza on Saturday.

Ruth Hwara’s story, which captured the attention of the Zimbabwean community and the broader diaspora, has now ended in sorrow, overshadowed by a scandal involving the misuse of funds. For over a year, a GoFundMe campaign raised substantial amounts of money, with the explicit purpose of covering the costs of Ruth’s kidney operation in India. However, despite the large sum collected, Ruth was never taken to India for the surgery that might have saved her life.

Posting on Facebook on the late kidney patient’s account, the family said they will leave for Wedza today ahead of the burial set for tomorrow.

“Mhuri yeZimbabwe tichaita Church service kuNyaradzo, uye tichazosimuka taakuenda ku Wedza nhasi Ruth arikunovigwa kuWedza mangwana.”

In the weeks leading up to her death, Ruth’s condition deteriorated rapidly. Despite the substantial funds that were available, no evidence suggests that any significant portion of the money was used to improve her medical care or to secure her transport to India. Instead, the funds seem to have vanished, with no clear explanation or accountability from those who were responsible for managing the campaign.

The lack of transparency has sparked outrage among the donors who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign, many of whom feel deceived and betrayed. One donor, speaking to ZimEye, expressed their frustration: “We gave money to save a life, but instead, we are left with nothing but grief and unanswered questions. The fact that Ruth never even made it to India is unforgivable. We demand to know where our money went.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...