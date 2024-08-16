Tshabangu Says CCC Not Finished

By A Correspondent

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change interim Secretary General Senator Sengezo Tshabangu has asserted that the party remains active.

In a statement yesterday, Tshabangu said:

“Those who think that the CCC is dead should think again. The CCC is very much alive.

While we may have differing views on various issues and interpretations of patriotism, we remain united as the CCC. As a member of the upper house of the Zimbabwean Parliament, we are prepared for the upcoming SADC Heads of State summit.”

