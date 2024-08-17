Actor Seeks Financial Support

Carlo Radebe humble asks for donations once more to navigate through tough employment situation

Actor Carlo Radebe, known for his role as Duke Ngcobo on ‘Backstage,’ has once again turned to the public for financial assistance after facing ongoing challenges with unemployment.

In a recent plea posted on his Facebook account, Radebe expressed his continued struggle to make ends meet, stating, “Letting you know as my fans that I am still holding on to my game with dogged determination. Waiting for the dam to burst and for work to start rolling my way before the year is over… Been nearly three years without work. Nothing lasts forever.”

Following his earlier disclosure of destitution and financial difficulties in April, Radebe shared his disappointment in unfulfilled promises that left him in a precarious situation.

Seeking further support from his followers, Radebe appealed, “Kindly putting my hand on your heart. To boost me one more time with any donation to my account in order for me to survive my 11th hour at the gate. Have run out of your kind donations I received in April for only four days.”

The actor detailed how promised job opportunities and accommodations failed to materialize, leading to a sudden halt in financial aid.

Despite the challenges he faced, Radebe acknowledged the past support he received while emphasizing the urgency of his current situation.

