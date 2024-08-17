Glamour Boys Seek Redemption

Dynamos have flown out to Botswana where there will play ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture.

The Glamour Boys are hosting the match in Botswana due to unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.

The encounter will be played at National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday 18 August.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe will be in charge of the game, assisted by Joel Lupahla and Warren Mapanga as the new goalkeeper’s coach.

Here is the registered Dynamos squad for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Prince Tafiremutsa (GK) Emmanuel Jalai Freddy Lyndon Alick Frank Makarati Donald Dzvinyai Donald Mudadi Elton Chikona Emmanuel Paga Sadney Uri-Khob Issa Sadiki Valentine Kadonzvo Nomore Chinyerere Martin Mapisa (GK) Ansa Botchway Emmanuel Ziocha Eli Ilunga Keith Madera Kevin Moyo Temptation Chiwunga Diego Musiyiwa Tendai Magwaza Tanaka Shandirwa Tatenda Makoni (GK) Shadreck Nyahwa Alex Mandinyenya

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

