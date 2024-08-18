Chibuku Super Cup :Caps United Overcome Bikita Minerals

CAPS United progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup after edging Bikita Minerals 1-0.

The Green Machine got their solitary goal from William Manondo’s effort in the first half.

The visitors managed to preserve the goal and book their place in the next round.

At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum also registered a 1-0 win against Telone. The winning goal came from Oscar Bhebhe in the 75th.

Yadah are also through to the last eight after beating Chicken Inn 5-4 on penalties.

The game had ended in a 1-1 draw, woth Blessed Ndereki scoring the opener for the Miracles Boys, while Brighton Makopa netted a late equaliser for the Gamecocks.

Action continues on Sunday with three more games, as the games involving Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars have been suspended due to the sides’ participation in the CAF inter-club tournaments.

