Mnangagwa Urges SADC To Reduce Reliance On Western Donors

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for SADC member states to reduce their reliance on donor aid and Western assistance, advocating for the use of existing resources and educational advancements to drive industrialization.

During a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe, where he addressed students, industrialists, and regional representatives, Mnangagwa emphasized the need for SADC to move beyond dependency. He stated that the region must leverage its own resources and innovative capacities to foster industrial and economic growth.

Mnangagwa remarked, “In Zimbabwe, we say, ‘A country is built, governed, and prayed for by its people.’ This highlights the significant responsibility we all share in driving our nations’ development both individually and collectively.”

He continued, “The era of depending on external support to develop our economies and provide services is over. The founders of SADC achieved political liberation, and it is now our task to move away from this perpetual dependency. We must identify imported goods that can be produced locally and harness the talents of our innovators and institutions.”

The President also expressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to share its educational model with SADC countries to enhance industrialization and modernization within the region. He noted that SADC possesses unique opportunities for economic success, including a rich resource base, resilient people, extensive arable land, diverse minerals, and a favorable climate.

Mnangagwa stressed the importance of reconfiguring the education system to produce skilled innovators and industrialists capable of meeting local needs. He highlighted Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 philosophy, which emphasizes research, innovation, and industrialization as key components at all educational levels.

“Transforming our educational space to foster innovation and industry is crucial for regional development. By aligning our education, research, and technological frameworks, we can unlock significant value from our natural resources and human capacities,” he said.

Earlier, President Mnangagwa, along with Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi, toured exhibitions and a vehicle number plate manufacturing plant at the University of Zimbabwe. The university showcased over 40 products, reflecting its commitment to the industrialization agenda.

