Woman Kills Baby for Crying Continuously

By Tinashe Sambiri

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a tragic incident in which a 20-year-old woman killed her 18-month-old son- for crying continuously.

On August 14, 2024, police in Nyamandlovu, Lupane, arrested Siphethebuhle Nkomo (20) for the murder of her child.

Nkomo allegedly strangled her son to death after being unable to calm him down while he was crying at Zimdabule Village 4, Deli, Nyamandlovu.

In a separate but equally disturbing case, Fambisai Tavengerwei (50), a suspected mental health patient, was reported to have killed his 2-year-old son by striking him on the head with a log multiple times on August 14, 2024, at Madzore Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka.

