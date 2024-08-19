Army Boss Cash In On Chinese Investors

By A Correspondent| Several Chinese investors have lost cash after made to believe that they were going to get mining rights through army investment vehicle Rusununguko Holdings, it has emerged.

Army Brigadier General Zitterson Sabeka who is the Acting Chief of Staff is alleged to have taken various amounts of money from investors promising them mining claims in Darwendale.

The Chinese nationals said their hope for recourse lay in the hands of Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission and Army General.

Some investors have got claims while some are still waiting to get theirs.

Some Chinese nationals who spoke to this media said they were being given a cold shoulder after giving him various amounts of money.

“We are in catch 22 situations. He took my US$20 000 after he promised me a mine but he is no where to be found.

“It is now story after story and we are stuck,” said one investor.

The investor gave one of Sabeka’s proxies money at his Chipinge farm’s Katsiba Lodge through one Colonel Banda.

Information with this publication says he is name dropping seniors who are not even involved in this scam so that the Chinese nationals do not recover their money.

Another serious investor who was promised a mine in Darwendale allegedly lost US$75000 for a mine in Darwendale.

After handing in the money the Brigadier has become avasive.

“Brig Sabeka is now no where to be found.

“He is niw giving me a cold shoulder after I gave hime US$75 000.

“I am now appealing to the boss of the army to assist me.

“I need to invest but Sabeka should not just take my money like that and shut the door on me.

“It is cruel” cried the Chinese national.

The investor said if there was no deal they just wanted their money back or if there is deal they are comfortable mining.

“We want to contrbute to this economy. But there are red tapes instigated by some of these people.”

