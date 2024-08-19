Chamisa Slams SADC

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has sharply criticized the Southern African Development Community (SADC) following the appointment of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Chair of the regional organization.

Chamisa’s condemnation centers on allegations that Mnangagwa, who was re-elected in 2023, is a product of electoral fraud and human rights abuses.

Chamisa’s statement underscores his concern about SADC’s commitment to democratic principles. He challenges the regional body’s integrity, questioning whether it upholds its own ethical standards and guidelines.

His critique highlights a perceived disconnect between SADC’s values and its actions, particularly in light of Mnangagwa’s controversial leadership.

In his statement, Chamisa said:

“**IS IT A COMMUNITY OF VALUES OR A UNION OF VICES…

As SADC, do we uphold set guidelines and agreed ethical standards?? A SADC without standards, values and principles is irrelevant and outmoded, dead and defunct.

And a defunct SADC can’t be a trusted custodian of fairness, peace, freedom, justice and security of the African people. We must turn @SADC_News into a community of values and a bastion and institution of the oppressed, not a club of the oppressive and abusive.

We have a generational mandate and duty to shift things. We will transform Africa. Fellow citizens of Southern Africa, we must shape this world!#NewAfrica**”

Chamisa’s comments reflect broader frustrations within the region regarding governance and democratic norms.

His call to transform SADC into a more principled institution resonates with many who are disillusioned by ongoing issues of governance and human rights in Southern Africa.

As Mnangagwa begins his term as Chair, the scrutiny and criticism from figures like Chamisa signal the challenges SADC faces in maintaining its credibility and commitment to its foundational values.

The effectiveness of Mnangagwa’s leadership, and SADC’s response to these criticisms, will likely be closely watched in the months ahead.

