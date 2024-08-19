Exposing ZRP Corruption

Corruption at ZRP Nyanga Traffic Section

The ZRP Nyanga Traffic Section has come under scrutiny for turning traffic enforcement roadblocks into personal cash collection points. Key locations include Magamba Turn Off, Davchards Turn Off, Troutbeck Turn Off, and Nyamhuka. In Nyamaropa, the collection points are Tangwena Turn Off, Regina, and Satuku Bus Stop.

Under the command of District Traffic Officer Chief Inspector Tandare, known as Mbuya, officers have been accused of using their positions to collect daily fees from motorists. Drivers of combis, “mishika shika” (shared taxis), and motorcycles are reportedly required to pay US$5.00 per day for road access. Failure to pay results in the impoundment of their vehicles.

The officers allegedly use personal vehicles for these activities, including an AD van belonging to Major, an old blue Toyota owned by Mbuya, and a Toyota Mark II owned by an officer known as Ngara. In Nyamaropa, they use a Toyota Quantum and a grey Honda Fit, reportedly owned by an officer known as Matawa, who operates both in Nyanga and Nyamaropa.

Nyanga’s major routes—Nyatate, Nyamaropa-Ruwangwe, Mutare, and Rusape—see an average of 80 vehicles daily, each paying $5.00, totaling approximately USD $400.00 daily for Nyanga alone, excluding Nyamaropa and Ruwangwe.

Reports indicate that officers, including Mbuya, are sometimes seen in plain clothes at these roadblocks, raising questions about their legitimacy.

Some officers reportedly position themselves at unmarked roadblocks, further casting doubt on the authenticity of these enforcement points.

In a related incident, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) recently impounded unregistered motorbikes that were in police custody.

To secure the release of these bikes, officers allegedly demanded up to USD $500 per bike. Motorbikes owned by Nigel, Isaac, Tsara, and others were reportedly released under similar conditions.

There are suspicions that some of these bikes may belong to the police officers themselves, with allegations of collusion involving two individuals, Kudzi and George, who are said to assist in extorting funds from bikers.

