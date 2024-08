Popular Yesteryear Radio Personality Dies

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter-Former ZBC Radio 2 Disc Jockey, now Radio Zimbabwe, Cain Chikosha, has died.

Chikosha died at his Harare home last Thursday night.

He was 60.

One of the late Chikosha’s relatives told ZimEye that the former DJ had been ill for some time and was struggling with swelling legs.

Details of his burial will be announced in due course.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...