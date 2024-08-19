Zanu PF Fails To Stop Chamisa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Nelson Chamisa’s steadfast mantra, “God Is In It,” has significantly unsettled the Zanu PF regime.

Despite criticism from Zanu PF hardliners who label him a weak leader, Chamisa remains resolute in his faith and political convictions.

Chamisa’s unyielding belief has garnered support from many Zimbabweans who see his faith as a source of strength and inspiration.

Mudzimurema Sylvester, a vocal supporter, emphasized this sentiment, stating:

“Say it louder 💯 Your belief and faith are more precious than anything the world can offer!

It’s a lesson for many Zimbabweans who claim to be Christians not to put any trust in man but to place all of it in Christ. #NeverStop,” Mudzimurema declared.

Chamisa’s public display of faith continues to challenge the Zanu PF establishment.

His resilience and spiritual conviction resonate with supporters who view his approach as a beacon of hope and integrity amidst political turbulence.

As Chamisa maintains his focus on his faith and political vision, the Zanu PF regime faces growing pressure from both within and outside its ranks.

This dynamic underscores a broader struggle for ideological and political dominance in Zimbabwe’s complex landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...