Zimbabweans Agree That Mnangagwa Has Harmed Democracy

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In its latest report, Afrobarometer found that in Zimbabwe, fewer than four in 10 citizens perceive their country as a “full democracy” or a “democracy with minor problems.” Furthermore, less than half of the population expressed satisfaction with the current state of democracy.

The report also revealed a concerning trend across Africa: while many citizens remain committed to democratic values, popular support for democracy is declining in several countries. The inaugural flagship report, which analyzed over a decade of data from 39 African nations, underscored both the strengths and vulnerabilities of democratic governance in the region.

Based on 53,444 face-to-face interviews, the findings show that most Africans still prefer democracy over other governance systems and reject non-democratic alternatives such as military rule. Additionally, the report highlighted strong support for democratic norms, including free elections, constitutional limits on presidential terms, and media freedom. However, it warned of significant challenges ahead.

Over the past decade, the report notes, support for democracy has sharply declined in some countries, while opposition to military rule has weakened. This troubling trend is compounded by growing dissatisfaction with how democracy is functioning across the continent.

Economic factors like poverty and mismanagement appear to have a limited impact on support for democracy. Instead, political issues such as rising corruption, flawed elections, and a lack of presidential accountability are contributing to a decline in public trust. The report warns that without meaningful improvements, this erosion of democratic values could accelerate.

In addition, the report highlighted declining perceptions of critical democratic practices, including presidential respect for judicial and parliamentary oversight, and equal treatment under the law. These trends, if not addressed, could pose serious risks to democratic development across Africa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...