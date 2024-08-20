Horror As Man Brutally Axes Wife To Death

The police at Levubu in Vhembe district have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life . The incident occurred at the couple’s residence in Ha Mashau Misevhe village on Saturday, 17 August 2024, at approximately 18:30.

Upon arrival, police found the female victim with severe injuries and the male suspect hanging from the rooftop. The motive behind the incident is currently unknown, but domestic violence is suspected.

