Mnangagwa Highlights Self-Congratulations on New SADC Role Amid Zimbabwe’s Economic Challenges

By A Correspondent

In a time of escalating political tension, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised himself for taking on the role of Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) during the recent summit.

Despite this achievement, Zimbabwe continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis.

Mnangagwa stated:

“I am honored to have assumed the role of SADC Chairman at the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government. I deeply appreciate the outgoing Chairman’s exemplary leadership and will rely on his continued support as we move forward.

SADC’s historic legacy has played a crucial role in enhancing peace, security, and prosperity in our region. Through regional integration, SADC has significantly improved the quality of life for our people. The people of Zimbabwe, along with our African counterparts, are proud to celebrate these milestones with you all.

Together, we will work towards building a stronger, more united SADC. United we stand, and united we will continue to advance toward a more prosperous future for our great region.”

