Mystery Over Demise Of Army Commanders

Brigadier General (Rtd) Elasto Madzingira, who passed away on the 7th of this month, has been declared a national hero. He will be interred at the national shrine, with the date yet to be announced.

The announcement comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the deaths of high-ranking military personnel in Zimbabwe, which is compounded by internal strife within Zanu PF.

