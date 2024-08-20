Nelson Chamisa’s “God Is In It” Cup Torments Zanu PF

By A Correspondent

In a surprising twist in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, Nelson Chamisa’s “God Is In It” Cup has emerged as a potent symbol of defiance against the ruling Zanu PF party.

Despite being dismissed by Zanu PF hardliners as a “spent force,” Chamisa continues to wield considerable influence, shaking the political status quo with what some are calling a new emblem of resistance.

Chamisa, leader of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has introduced the cup as more than just a symbolic gesture.

Its significance extends beyond mere politics; it represents a rallying cry for change and a challenge to the dominance of the ruling party.

The cup has become a point of contention and anxiety within Zanu PF circles, where it is seen as a symbol of Chamisa’s enduring relevance and resilience.

A former Zanu PF senior official has openly expressed concern about the impact of Chamisa’s cup, drawing historical comparisons to the revered Ark of the Covenant and the Ngoma Lungundu, both of which symbolize immense power and authority in Zimbabwean history.

The official’s comment, “Komichi (Cup) yanetsa iyi! Could this be the new Areka (Ark) or Ngoma Lungundu?” underscores the cup’s growing symbolic weight and its role in heightening political tensions.

Chamisa’s persistent influence, despite the ruling party’s efforts to undermine him, highlights the shifting dynamics in Zimbabwean politics.

His ability to mobilize support and maintain a strong presence indicates that the political landscape is far from settled.

The cup, a physical manifestation of his political faith and resilience, continues to serve as a beacon for those advocating for change and challenging the status quo.

As the political battle intensifies, the “God Is In It” Cup has become more than just a personal symbol for Chamisa; it has transformed into a powerful tool of political symbolism and resistance, creating a significant headache for Zanu PF and further complicating Zimbabwe’s complex political arena.

