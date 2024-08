Shandirwa Inspires DeMbare

Tanaka Shandirwa scored the winning goal in Dynamos’ 1-0 victory over ZESCO United of Zambia in the first leg of the preliminary round fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Shandirwa netted a beautiful header unmarked in the 30th minute.

The solitary goal was enough to hand the Glamour Boys an advantage going into the second leg next weekend.

