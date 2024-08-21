Michael Ndiweni Finds New Home

Michael Ndiweni has finally found a new club after several trial stints with a number of lower English clubs.

Ndiweni has been looking for a new club after leaving Newcastle United Academy when his contract expired in June.

He spent time on trial at non-league clubs, including Darlington and Blyth Spartans. Both teams wanted him on board but he decided against it.

The Zimbabwean prospect also rejected an offer from Workington AFC after training with them.

The striker has now earned a deal at seventh tier side Ashington AFC.

The club plays in the Northern Premier League East Division

A statement by the club reads: “We are delighted to welcome Michael Ndiweni to the club

“The 20 year old striker joined the Newcastle academy in 2016, signing his first professional contract with the club in July 2022 which was later extended in the summer of 2023. He made his first team debut for Newcastle United on 25 November 2023, appearing as a second-half substitute in a 4-1 home win at St James’ Park in a Premier League tie against Chelsea.

“Michael will unfortunately not be eligible to play in tomorrow night’s Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round replay, but will be eligible for selection in the Isuzu FA Trophy against Congleton Town on Saturday.”

