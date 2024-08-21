Steelmate Investments Files $1 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Online Media Company

By A Correspondent| Steelmate Investments and its director, Clive Chisenye, have filed a $1 million lawsuit against the online news outlet Express Mail Zimbabwe and its journalists, alleging defamation over a report linking Chisenye to a controversial wetlands construction scandal.

According to a statement from Steelmate Investments, represented by Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, the article titled “Steelmate Director Chisenye Swims in Wetlands Storm,” published on August 12 by journalist Nigel Pfunde, was defamatory and damaging to the company’s reputation.

The legal team characterized the article as a reckless and malicious attempt to tarnish both Steelmate and Chisenye, asserting that the report was an extortion attempt.

The attorneys claim that Pfunde had attempted to extort money from their client in exchange for suppressing what they described as false negative information.

When Chisenye refused to comply with the alleged blackmail, the article was published, which, according to the legal team, misrepresented the facts.

Steelmate and Chisenye argue that the article portrayed them as unethical and corrupt, accusing Chisenye of bribing government officials to facilitate illegal business activities, including the development of cluster houses on protected wetlands in Sentosa.

The legal team further stated that the publication damaged their client’s corporate image by suggesting that Steelmate disregards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, and that Chisenye is an arrogant businessman who refuses to cooperate with the Harare City Council and the Environmental Management Committee.

The lawsuit demands $1 million in defamation damages to be paid within two days, along with the publication of a full, unconditional retraction of the article and an expression of regret.

The retraction is to be posted on the Express Mail Zimbabwe website and shared across all its social media platforms within 12 hours of receiving the legal notice.

The lawyers emphasized the need for responsible journalism, warning that the publication had overstepped professional and ethical boundaries by making serious allegations without credible evidence.

They urged the news outlet to avoid tarnishing private individuals’ reputations through unsubstantiated claims and extortionate behavior.

