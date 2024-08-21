Two Die in Zim-Lake Malawi Plane Crash

By Political Reporter- Two people have died after a Zimbabwean private plane they were boarding crashed into Lake Malawi.

The aircraft crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday.

Nkhotakota district commissioner where the crash happened, Ben Matengeni Tonho, said the deceased included a Zimbabwean pilot and a Dutch national.

The plane, operated by the Zimbabwean company Nyasa Express, also carried a Dutch female passenger who was rescued by local fishermen.

The rescued passenger has been taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Matengeni said that the bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning as search efforts intensified. He said:

We mobilized the support of locals and fishermen. Thanks to their efforts, we were able to retrieve the bodies and the wreckage. The bodies have since been transported to a district hospital.

The C2110 aircraft had taken off from Nkhotakota and was en route to eastern Malawi when it crashed approximately 45 minutes before landing.

This incident follows a serious aviation accident in Malawi on June 10, in which an aircraft crash claimed the lives of Saulosi Klaus Chilima, the country’s vice president, and eight others. Investigations into that crash are ongoing.

-Anadolu

