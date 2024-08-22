Fix Hospitals, Angry Citizen Openly Tells Mnangagwa…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwean national soccer team is playing home matches abroad because local stadiums fail to meet CAF (Confederation of African Football) standards, specifically the requirement for bucket seats.

Similarly, clubs like Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum FC are also using facilities outside the country due to inadequate local infrastructure.

This issue raises broader concerns about the state of public amenities.

Tafadzwa Chikosha recently took to Facebook to ask: “What about the state of stadiums and the conditions in our hospitals?”

As Zimbabwe continues to face challenges in upgrading its sports facilities, this question underscores the need for government action to improve both recreational and essential public services.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...