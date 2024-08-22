University Mourns Murdered Female Student

The North-West University (NWU) Vaal Campus is in mourning after 22-year-old Mamohlotsi Rebecca Nchabeleng, a fourth-year BEd student from Tafelkop, was found murdered in her room at a private residence on Monday, 19 August 2024.

This tragedy comes just one day after a devastating car accident claimed the lives of six NWU Vaal Campus students.

Nchabeleng’s death was discovered following the suicide of her boyfriend, who was not an NWU student. His body was found at his home in Sharpeville along with a suicide note that led police to Nchabeleng’s residence. Vanderbijlpark Police Spokesperson Sergeant Sabelo Sigcu confirmed that a murder investigation is underway. The boyfriend’s note indicated he had killed Nchabeleng before taking his own life. When police arrived at Nchabeleng’s residence, they found her unresponsive in bed, and paramedics confirmed her death at the scene.

