Know Your Health

By Dr Misheck Ruwende

This is herpes zoster(painful rash that appears on one side of the body, e.g chest, back, face following a specific path- nerve). It’s caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox. After you’ve had chickenpox, the virus stays in your body for the rest of your life. Years later, the virus may reactivate as herpes zoster.

Meaning anyone who’s had chickenpox may develop herpes zoster but it’s more common in people who have weakened immune systems for example HIV, those taking steroids.

The disease is not sexually transmitted or contagious but the virus that causes it can be spread to another person who hasn’t had chickenpox, and they could develop chickenpox.

Most cases it clear up within 3 to 5 weeks, but the pain around the area can stay for a long time after blisters have cleared. Doctors prescribe medications to assist you

