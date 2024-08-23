Mugabe Apologist Licks Mnangagwa Boots

By A Correspondent

Jim Kunaka, a former Zanu PF enforcer notorious for his role in intimidating opposition members during Robert Mugabe’s rule, has recently offered unexpected praise to the current President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kunaka’s comments come amid speculation that he is attempting to curry favor with Mnangagwa in hopes of reestablishing his influence within the party.

Kunaka took to social media on Friday to laud Zimbabwe’s current political environment.

In a post on X, he declared, “I think Zimbabwe has the best democracy in the world. Contrary to what Americans say about us, we never saw any campaigning President facing what we recently saw at Donald Trump’s rally; only that tells a lot about how bad America is.

Here, the opposition campaigns freely.”

Political analysts interpret Kunaka’s remarks as a strategic move aimed at ingratiating himself with Mnangagwa, as he seeks to re-enter the political sphere.

His endorsement of the President’s democratic credentials seems at odds with his own controversial past, raising questions about his motivations and the authenticity of his praise.

